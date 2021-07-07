COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man sustained serious injuries in a crash Wednesday morning in Walton County.
Charles Williams, 34, was driving a 2008 Volvo S60 northbound on HD Atha Road at about 7 a.m., near the intersection with Jersey-Social Circle Road.
Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Cal Barton said the car, for unknown reasons, crossed the centerline, striking a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.
An ambulance took Williams to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. First responders originally said a helicopter would be called to take Williams from the scene, but Barton said Life Flight did not respond due to weather conditions.
The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old Monroe man, sustained minor injuries. He was not transported.
Williams was cited for failure to maintain lane.
The crash occurred 10 minutes after another crash in Walton County, this one in the Youth community.
Shortly after 6:50 a.m., the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry swerved to avoid hitting a dog, ran off the east shoulder of Broadnax Mill Road and hit an embankment.
The collision caused her 2004 Toyota Camry to overturn.
An ambulance carried the driver, a 58-year-old McDonough woman, to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
No drug or alcohol impairment was suspected in either crash, Barton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.