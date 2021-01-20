More than the new president and vice president will take oaths of office on Inauguration Day.
Sens.-elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will be sworn in Wednesday as well, fresh off having their elections in Georgia runoffs certified this week.
The Democrats from Atlanta will shift the balance of power in the Senate to a 50-50 split. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast a tiebreaking vote.
Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, will become the 11th Black senator in U.S. history and the first Black senator from Georgia.
Ossoff, an investigative filmmaker, will become the state’s first Jewish senator and the first U.S. senator born in the 1980s. He’ll be the youngest senator in Georgia history and the youngest U.S. senator since President-elect Joe Biden took office in 1973 at age 30.
It will be the first time for a Georgia Democrat to be sworn in for a full term in the Senate since Max Cleland in 1997. (Warnock’s seat will come up for election to a full six-year term in 2022.)
Harris is expected to swear in Ossoff and Warnock at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington.
Ossoff will be sworn in using a book of Hebrew Scripture once owned by Rabbi Jacob Rothschild, who led The Temple in Midtown Atlanta from 1946-73. The Temple was bombed in 1958.
Biden and Harris will be sworn in at noon.
Ossoff succeeds Sen. David Perdue, a Sea Island Republican who left office Jan. 3 — two days before losing his seat in the runoff election.
Warnock follows Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Atlanta whom Gov. Brian Kemp appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson retired in 2019. Loeffler gave her farewell address in the Senate on Tuesday.
