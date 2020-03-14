MONROE, Ga. — Local churches have a variety of plans to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
Some will be going online-only this Sunday, while others are taking precautions to keep their congregants safe on a normal schedule.
Here’s a list of churches compiled by The Walton Tribune:
- 1025 Church, Monroe: Online-only services via Facebook beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday
- Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church: Online-only services beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday
- Bible Baptist Church, Monroe: Services continue as normal Sunday morning
- Corinth Christian Church, Youth community: Services will continue as normal, but with special precautions on communion
- The Cross, Loganville: Online-only services beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday
- Eastridge Church, Covington: Online-only services beginning at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday
- First Baptist Church Loganville: Services are canceled Sunday and activities are canceled for the week, but a sermon will be posted on Facebook at 9:30 a.m.
- First United Methodist Church Monroe: Online-only services beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday
- Grayson United Methodist Church is closed until March 30
- Graystone Church: All campuses are closed for the next three weeks, but online services will be offered
- Gum Creek Presbyterian Church, Oxford: All services closed until March 29; a brief service will be posted to the church Facebook page Sunday
- Journey Church, Monroe: Online-only services via the church Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday
- Lifebridge Christian Church, Between: Services continue as normal at 10:42 a.m. Sunday
- Lighthouse World Outreach Center: All services and activities are suspended until further notice
- New Hope Baptist, Greshamville: Services continue this week as scheduled with a physician speaking about the COVID-19 outbreak
- New Testament Baptist Church, Youth community: All services and activities are suspended until further notice
- The Orchard, Loganville: Online-only services beginning at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday for the next two weeks, on the
- St. Anna’s Catholic Church, Monroe: Masses will continue, but many other activities are canceled. See the church website for details.
- Walnut Grove United Methodist Church: Closed for the next two Sundays
- Woodlake Baptist Church, Covington: Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:45 a.m., but no evening service this week