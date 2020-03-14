MONROE, Ga. — Local churches have a variety of plans to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Some will be going online-only this Sunday, while others are taking precautions to keep their congregants safe on a normal schedule.

Here’s a list of churches compiled by The Walton Tribune:

  • 1025 Church, Monroe: Online-only services via Facebook beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday

  • Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church: Online-only services beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Bible Baptist Church, Monroe: Services continue as normal Sunday morning
  • Corinth Christian Church, Youth community: Services will continue as normal, but with special precautions on communion

  • Lifebridge Christian Church, Between: Services continue as normal at 10:42 a.m. Sunday
  • Lighthouse World Outreach Center: All services and activities are suspended until further notice
  • New Hope Baptist, Greshamville: Services continue this week as scheduled with a physician speaking about the COVID-19 outbreak
  • New Testament Baptist Church, Youth community: All services and activities are suspended until further notice
  • The Orchard, Loganville: Online-only services beginning at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday for the next two weeks, on the church Facebook page
  • St. Anna’s Catholic Church, Monroe: Masses will continue, but many other activities are canceled. See the church website for details.
  • Walnut Grove United Methodist Church: Closed for the next two Sundays
  • Woodlake Baptist Church, Covington: Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:45 a.m., but no evening service this week

