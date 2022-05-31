City leaders showed during a May 25 called meeting that they support economic growth by allowing a local manufacturer to expand.
The Social Circle City Council approved a Certificate of Appropriateness for Diversified Plastic Incorporated, permitting the company to build a new metal warehouse at 3860 Social Circle Parkway.
Scott Oaks with DPI told council members the addition of the warehouse, which will also house the company’s business office, allows the company to add up to 28 new jobs.
“Our business is growing,” Oaks said. He said he and his company leaders were anxiously waiting for a COA to be approved so they could move forward with expansion plans and to set up vital new equipment that was being delivered.
Barbara Schlageter, planning and zoning administrator, informed council members that the Planning and Corridor Commission had recommended denying Diversified Plastic a COA because the new warehouse building would be metal instead of being constructed with brick or wood.
The city’s planning and zoning staff, by contrast, had recommended approval with conditions. Schlageter said the manufacturer was located in the industrial zoning district along the parkway.
She said staff recommended DPI install brick or hardie side planking on the facade of the building to meet criteria in the city’s corridor ordinance.
Schlageter and staff also requested the company plant an evergreen hedge between the pine trees and the parking area to more completely screen the building from view.
“The hedge shall be four feet [in] height at the time of planting and shall extend the length of the building,” she said.
Schlageter commended DPI for cleaning up the property after Smyrna Cargo, the previous property owner, had left.
Oaks told the City Council that the old office building was removed when his company bought the property. He said the old office was in terrible shape.
Oaks said the main building currently cannot be seen well from the road, but agreed to install landscaping beside the new warehouse building, in the parking area and in front of the property.
Mayor David Keener had called for public input, either for or against granting the Certificate of Appropriateness, during the public hearing portion of the called meeting. No one from the public showed to say they favored or opposed the company’s intent to erect a metal warehouse on their Social Circle Parkway property.
Councilman Tyson Jackson made the motion to grant a COA to Diversified Plastics, with one exception. Jackson said the manufacturer should not have to plant shrubs under the pine trees. Steve Shelton seconded the motion. The vote was 3-0 in favor. Mayor Pro Tem Traysa Price was unable to attend the called meeting last week.
The Social Circle City Council will next meet for a work session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2.
