“We all know agriculture is the No. 1 business in the state of Georgia,” said state Rep. Bruce Williamson on Monday. Williamson introduced Georgia Agribusiness Council president Will Bentley to the Rotary Club of Monroe.
Bentley said the council defends and supports Georgia farmers and the agriculture industry. He spoke about the profound impact agriculture has on the state’s economy.
The GAC president said agribusiness has a $69.4 billion economic impact on the state of Georgia and provides 352,430 jobs.
“That’s one in seven jobs, Bentley said.
Georgia is No. 1 in the U.S. for poultry processing and peanut production, he said. The state is ranked No. 2 for cotton, pecans and watermelon, and is No. 3 for bell peppers, blueberries, cucumbers and peaches.
Walton County has 437 farms of which $66,930,079 in revenue is generated from direct farm sales and the county experiences a $320,615,000 economic impact from agriculture, Bentley said. He added that ag in Walton County provides workers 2,635 jobs.
Bentley, a registered lobbyist, is one of only five lobbyists dedicated to protecting agribusiness and forestry. There are 950 registered lobbyists who frequent the hallways under the Gold Dome and represent 3,943 groups, he said.
“So you see what we’re up against,” Bentley said.
A total of 2,276 bills came before the Georgia legislature this past session, according to Bentley.
Agriculture plays a vital role in national security, he said. Bentley pointed out that Ukraine was a large producer of wheat until Russia invaded the country just over three months ago.
“If we can’t grow our own food, we can’t protect our own people, Bentley said.
He also explained how the Freedom to Farm Act (HB1150) that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law in mid-April protects farmers from nuisance lawsuits.
“This legislation increases and clearly defines protection for both farmers and property owners while still addressing bad actors,” Kemp said in April.
Bentley said the new law allows neighbors that are bothered by smells from livestock, dust or noise that emanate from a farm two years to file a nuisance suit. If a farm has been in operation for more than two years and complies with zoning and other regulations, it is legally protected from such lawsuits.
Bentley said it took three years for the council and other organizations that support Georgia farmers to get the legislation passed.
Prior to Bentley’s guest speech, Williamson read a resolution from the Georgia General Assembly honoring Walton County resident John Redding.
Redding retired from Georgia Farm Bureau in 2018, after serving the organization for 48 years. He was an agriculture teacher at Monroe Area High School before starting his career with Georgia Farm Bureau.
In February, Redding was inducted into the National Association of Conservation Districts Hall of Distinction. Redding was also a long-time chair for the Walton County Soil and Water Conservation District.
