Matthew Fowler, local winner of the University of Georgia's 40 Under 40, was the only one of his immediate family members to join the military.

The list is compiled by the UGA Alumni Association.
The list is compiled by the UGA Alumni Association.
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 5:53 pm
Matthew Fowler, local winner of the University of Georgia’s 40 Under 40, was the only one of his immediate family members to join the military.
The list is compiled by the UGA Alumni Association.
Fowler joined the Navy in 2007 and stayed active in reserves while he finished out his schooling at UGA.
While in service, he went on three tours aboard the USS Underwood along with three deployments to South America.
In having this military background for himself, Fowler decided to collaborate with the administration of his university to help create a resource group for student veterans.
“We started up a group, and it really took off. It just turned into a whole community, and UGA has since been recognized as the most veteran friendly university in the country,” Fowler said.
Continuing from these early strides, he went on to gain hefty titles with large companies.
The first couple being his break-out role as the account manager for Fiserv, a Fortune 500 company, and eventually working up to be their Director of Military Affairs. He stayed in that position for four years.
“While active in this role, I partnered with UGA’s SVRC and ensured Fiserv recruiting efforts were focused on targeting UGA student veterans. To this day, many former UGA student veterans are employed by the organization,” he explained.
Fowler went on to attribute his successes to both his parents and the aid of his former dean, Dr. William McDonald (Dr. Bill).
“He listened, he heard our concerns, and he took action. And we’ve stayed friends, he is my mentor,” said Fowler.
Fowler’s current position of work is the Relationship Management Executive at REPAY. However, he stays true to his early ties by keeping a hand in military aid.
“I’ve stayed involved; I’ve made pledges and donated some money for different vets and scholarships. Also, I do a lot within my current community with veterans.”
