MONROE, Ga. — About 3,000 signatures are needed in a petition to give Monroe voters a chance to attract the county’s second liquor store.
A mystery group has begun a petition drive in the county seat, attempting to get a referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot. If successful, Monroe voters would be able to decide if the city should allow package sales of distilled spirits.
Loganville and Walnut Grove currently have package liquor sales, but both the stores in Loganville are on the Gwinnett County side of town.
Walnut Grove has one store, The Grove Wine and Spirits, which opened in 2011.
The petition drive must collect the names of 35% of registered voters in the city limits. A similar effort got the issue before Loganville voters in 2012 and passed with about 69% of the vote.
Ty Vance is collecting the signatures. He said he was hired to obtain them but declined to say who did so.
“At this time, I’m not at liberty to disclose that information,” he said.
Vance did not answer follow-up questions about his own background, but said he is not personally interested in opening a store, nor does he know “the future plans of anyone who does.”
Vance said he plans to set up locations for people sign the petitions, and they must do so in his presence so he may notarize them. For now, said voters may call him after 5 p.m. at 770-652-1420 to arrange a meeting to sign the petition.
“My main purpose for this is to let the registered voters know what I’m doing out in their communities and to give them an opportunity to sign the petition to be able to put this issue before a vote,” he said.