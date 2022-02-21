SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Planning Commission has canceled its meeting this week after the proposed rezoning for the Rivian Inc. plant has been pulled from the agenda.
The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties was the developer of the project, where Rivian will make electric vehicles in the Stanton Springs North development.
The site included a request to change the zoning of 272.24 acres at 2058 Darel Drive in Social Circle to Stanton Springs Business Park zoning, from Agricultural District.
The JDA made the request, but it’s now been pulled. The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced Monday it would take over environmental compliance and public input measures on the $5 billion project.
The JDA and its member counties asked the state last week to take the lead and acknowledged the nearly 2,000 acres of the project site would change hands. That’s expected to happen soon.
Social Circle officials had moved the Planning Commission to the Middle School due to an expected overflow crowd, but now that won’t be necessary.
