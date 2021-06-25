With close to 250 new homes being built in Monroe, the low supply of housing appears to be catching up to homebuyers’ high demand — at least at the local level.
Several subdivisions are currently being developed off East Church Street/Good Hope Road near Carver Middle School.
In mid-May, the Monroe City Council approved a rezoning request giving the go-ahead for a mixed housing development. The plan calls for single-family homes and townhouses.
Monroe Mayor John Howard confirmed the City Council removed the commercial component from KFB Enterprises’ project last month, allowing the development to move forward.
The 43.318-acre property, previously known as Brookland Commons, was annexed into the city in September 2003 and a segment of the property was then zoned commercial. The original plans called for retail shops at the front of the property and homes to the rear, according to city manager Logan Propes.
Streets, utilities and storm water infrastructure were installed before the project was halted by the recession, according to the May 11 council agenda packet.
Propes said by dropping the commercial component of the development, “a few more” housing units could be built. These units will include amenity areas and greenspace, he said.
“There will be 142 total residential units,” Propes said. “Forty-four single-family attached and 98 single family detached. Open space will comprise 22.4% of the development.”
Most of the homes’ garages will be accessed via rear alleyways. The neighborhood’s design calls for sidewalks, front porches, tree-lined streets and a low hedge along Good Hope Road.
There is another planned residential development “down the street” from the KFB Enterprises’ project and off Good Hope Road, according to Propes. The future neighborhood sits on property zoned R1 and developer LGI Homes plans to build 85 single-family detached homes on the former Meadows Farm tract, he said.
“This was a by-right use of the property and did not require a rezone and was already within the corporate limits of the city,” the city manager said. “The current developer will have to build homes to meet R1 zoning standards. Previously, the owner at the time requested a rezone of the property for well over 100 homes. City Council requested a lot of conditions for that large development but that application was eventually withdrawn and the property was later sold to LGI.”
A third subdivision off Good Hope Road, Stone Creek, is inside Monroe city limits, Propes said. This single-family home development will have 125 houses when fully complete and it appears that homes there are selling quickly, according to the city manager. Stone Creek was annexed into the city and re-zoned several years ago, he said.
Propes said he has spoken to newcomers who say they are buying homes in Monroe because of career opportunities with employers located in Stanton Springs and other area industrial parks. The city manager said others he’s talked to are Walton County residents that want to be closer to town.
“Still many more are working from home full-time, a trend that has greatly increased post-pandemic,” he said.
Administrators in the public school system are keeping tabs on the city’s growth, as many of the families moving here have children.
“At this time, all Walton County School District schools have the capacity to accommodate projected growth for several years,” said Callen Moore, district public relations officer. “The district values growth and economic development in our communities as our schools, students and families greatly benefit. We are pleased to see these new developments in the Monroe Cluster and look forward to welcoming new students to our schools in the future.”
Along with the school system providing education to a growing Monroe population, the city must ensure its infrastructure can meet an increased demand for services.
“Last December we borrowed $50 million in a combined utility revenue bond to take care of what I consider to be once-in-a-generation projects,” Propes said. “Of course the fiber optic project is the largest single component of the bond projects but we also have new water tanks, a wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation project, water treatment plant expansion and upgrades, raw and treated water main extensions, and gas main extensions.”
The Monroe City Council approved a resolution in March that effectively places a moratorium on providing sewer utility services to properties located outside corporate city limits.
“A by-product of the policy decision of keeping sewer availability within current city limits going forward is the ability to better plan our growth without overburdening county roads and connecting city streets that create suburban sprawl into the countryside,” Propes said.
Heavier traffic can also be expected as the city grows, the city manager said.
The proposed Highway 83 truck connector should act as “a pressure relief valve for E. Church Street/Good Hope Road as it will offer a new North-South connection to Hwy 11 without having to go back through downtown via E. Church Street or Hammond Drive,” Propes said.
The 4.4-mile connector will take 2 to 3 years to complete, Georgia Department of Transportation officials said earlier this year.
