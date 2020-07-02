MONROE, Ga. — One of Walton County’s hot spots for COVID-19 is cooling rapidly.
Park Place Nursing and Rehab has just a handful of active cases, Administrator Ken Murray Jr. said Thursday afternoon.
“We haven’t had a new case in a month and we’re down to five active cases, so we’re hoping by next week, that ol’ virus will be out of here.”
As of Thursday night, Park Place had 90 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health. There had been 23 deaths.
Seven residents had recovered. The nursing home had 33 cumulative cases among staff members.
Park Place has a resident census of 112.
The situation at other long-term care facilities in Walton County:
- Hollander Senior Living, Monroe (personal care home, 40 residents): no residents with COVID-19, one staff case.
- The Pearl at Loganville (memory care home, 22 residents): 13 residents with COVID-19, four resident deaths, eight residents recovered, no staff cases.
- The Retreat at Loganville (personal care home, 56 residents): one resident with COVID-19, no resident deaths, one resident recovered, no staff cases.
- Social Circle Nursing and Rehab Center (nursing home, 58 residents): one resident with COVID-19, no resident deaths, one resident recovered, no staff cases.
As of Thursday afternoon, Georgia had 87,707 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus outbreak. There had been 2,849 deaths. In Walton County, there had been 427 confirmed cases with 28 deaths and 61 hospitalizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.