The Monroe Police Department, working alongside the GBI, arrested a man Friday afternoon for possession of child pornography.
Investigators took Jason Bradly Hood, 44, into custody after searching his home on Stewart Court and confiscated numerous cell phones and other electronic devices. Hood was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.
