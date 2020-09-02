COVINGTON, Ga. — Wearing masks is now required on city properties in Covington, effective Tuesday.
The City Council approved a mask ordinance during a session of its retreat Thursday. A similar ordinance was voted down Aug. 17, shortly after Gov. Brian Kemp eased restrictions on local governments and allowed them to enforce such ordinances.
Businesses within city limits can post a notice for mask requirements at each entrance accessible to the public. Masks are not required while eating or drinking, or if socially distanced at least 6 feet apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.