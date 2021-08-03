After four weeks on the job Social Circle’s new city manager, Eric Taylor, is still enjoying a honeymoon phase with his employer.
Taylor and his family were warmly welcomed by the community at a meet-and-greet reception last Thursday at Church of the Grove in Social Circle. Residents stopped in to shake Taylor’s hand, get to know their new city manager better and bring up any general concerns they might have about the city or ask questions regarding municipal services.
Taylor told The Tribune that Social Circle and the surrounding area is poised for growth. Taylor said the quality of life Social Circle offers plus the potential for economic development convinced him to take on the city manager role.
“The community is in transition,” he said.
Taylor’s mettle was tested recently when he and other community leaders and volunteers assisted law enforcement in locating a missing man. Anson Graves, who has dementia, wandered from his home and became lost, according to the Police Department. The community came together and the individual was found unharmed.
During his application process, Taylor told city officials he desired to work in Social Circle because it is a place that is “vibrant, growing and moving forward.”
“I am attracted to the walkable historic downtown with its mixture of shops, offices and restaurants,” he wrote. “I am drawn to the quality of life that is enhanced with community events and concerts.”
He also wrote that he is excited over the possibilities the city presents, pointing to access to Interstate 20, a major rail line and its proximity to Stanton Springs Industrial Park as positive signs the city is prime for economic growth.
