Walton County's early voters will once again venture to either Nowell Recreation Center in Monroe or Meridian park in Loganville to cast ballots during one week of advance voting beginning Monday.
Advance voting starts Monday and will end on Friday. Voting will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at both locations.
The runoff will determine Republican and Democratic nominees for the Walton County Congressional.
Democrats will also decide statewide races for lieutenant governor, Secretary of State and commissioners of Insurance and Labor. Republicans have only one choice in the race for the party’s nomination for the 10th Congressional District seat between Vernon Jones and Mike Collins.
The two finished in the lead after the May 24 primary among eight candidates. Collins received 26% of the vote and Jones 22%.
Tabitha Johnson-Green and Jessica Fore are vying for the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District. Johnson-Green received 42% and Fore 19% to be the top two-vote getters out of a field of five candidates for the 10th District's Democratic nomination.
Others on the ballot include:
• Lieutenant Governor, Democratic Primary: Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall.
• Secretary of State, Democratic Primary: Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen.
• Commissioner of Insurance, Democratic Primary: Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson.
• Commissioner of Labor, Democratic Primary: William “Will” Boddie and Nicole Horn.
Voters will have to vote in the same party primary as they voted in the General Primary May 24. If a voter did not participate in the May 24 primary, he or she may vote in either party.
