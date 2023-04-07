Attorney Paul Rosenthal with the Monroe law firm of Preston & Malcom has been appointed interim city attorney for Loganville with a view to taking over permanently from outgoing City Attorney Robyn Webb.
At last month’s Loganville City Council Meeting, Webb announced that she had resigned her position as Loganville city attorney in order to take up a position with the Federal Reserve Bank.
She recommended that Rosenthal, who is also the city attorney for the City of Monroe, take over her position.
She said she had spoken to him and he had recommended that he take on the appointment for a period of time initially.
This would allow for the Loganville Mayor and City Council get know him and for him to get to know the city’s needs to ensure that it would be a good fit for everybody before the appointment become permanent.
Loganville council members then voted unanimously to appoint Rosenthal as the interim city attorney for a period of up to 120 days at a rate of $220 per hour.
