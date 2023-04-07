Paul Rosenthal

Loganville officials have named Paul Rosenthal as interim city attorney.

Attorney Paul Rosenthal with the Monroe law firm of Preston & Malcom has been appointed interim city attorney for Loganville with a view to taking over permanently from outgoing City Attorney Robyn Webb.

At last month’s Loganville City Council Meeting, Webb announced that she had resigned her position as Loganville city attorney in order to take up a position with the Federal Reserve Bank. 

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.