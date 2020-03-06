MONROE, Ga. — Shakeups in the court system from here to Atlanta caused qualifying for key races to look much different than what was expected.
Judge Samuel D. Ozburn’s decision to retire before the end of his term Dec. 31, 2020, scrambled the races for the five judgeships in the Alcovy Circuit (Newton and Walton counties).
So too did a decision by Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham.
With Ozburn leaving April 30, the choice to fill the seat falls to Gov. Brian Kemp. The state Judicial Nominating Commission has taken 13 nominations, and the election is pushed back to 2022.
Also delayed is the race for Benham’s seat, which Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. had planned to seek. Instead, the JNC left him off its short list of nominations for Kemp, so Johnson qualified for reelection.
Chevada McCamy, a Social Circle native and Covington resident who serves as chief assistant district attorney of the McDonough-based Flint Circuit, had planned to run for the seat now held by Johnson. Instead, she will run for a seat now held by Judge Eugene M. Benton, who is retiring at year’s end.
Also qualifying for the Benton seat are Jeffrey L. Foster and Robert H. Stansfield, who had planned to run for the seat since Benton announced his plans to retire.
Chief Judge John M. Ott and Judge Ken Wynne qualified to run without opposition.
District Attorney Layla Zon decided to run for her current job. She’d planned to run for Ozburn’s seat before the judge’s decision to retire.
Randy McGinley, chief assistant district attorney of the Alcovy Circuit, qualified to run for district attorney in the GOP primary along with Zon. Destiny Bryant, who works in the district attorney’s office in Newton County, qualified in the Democratic primary.
Foster, McCamy, Stansfield and Zon all are up for consideration by the Judicial Nominating Commission to fill Ozburn's seat until the 2022 elections.