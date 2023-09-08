A suspect is in custody following a shooting which led to the death of a 28-year-old Monroe man last week.
Monroe Police Department officials said in a statement that Rontavious Harvey was deceased when officers arrived at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sept. 3.
Calls to 911 indicated there had been a shooting in the 900 block of Old Mill Point. One call was from a woman who said her “ex” had been shot.
Antonio McKenny, 35, of Decatur was arrested at the scene and taken to the City of Monroe Police Department for further questioning. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Andy Xiong at 470-328-4707 or Sgt. Josh Reynolds at 770-652-0612.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.