Loganville Development Authority Chairman Skip Baliles and Vice Chairman Branden Whitfield presented a concept for developing the city’s downtown during the Aug. 12 City Council meeting.
The LDA had planned to present a downtown revitalization concept to city leaders in July, but the council’s retreat was canceled when news leaked that developers had been invited.
The idea for the LDA’s concept was taken from the 2018 Main Street overlay, and supported by the wants of citizens that responded to a survey of what they envision for their downtown, according to Baliles and Whitfield.
“We are trying to look at economic development in our city and bring the citizens of Loganville something that they can be proud of,” said Baliles. “A lot of eyes are on some property the city owns, some 4 acres across from the Methodist Church. Please take that out of the equation for tonight. It’s not what we’re talking about.”
“This site is at 254 Main Street (and 4436 Pecan Street). Right now it is nothing. It is where the bank used to be,” Whitfield said.
Whitfield explained the conceptual layout produced by Precision Planning. He said the authority had just gotten the site plan back from Precision Planning at 3:30 that afternoon. The plan calls for five buildings, two 2,000-square foot structures facing Main Street and three 1,650-square foot structures facing Pecan Street. The property would also allow for 60 proposed parking spaces and a sidewalk with curb and gutter on Pecan Street.
Baliles touched on two details on the conceptual plan. He said a small alleyway between an existing barbershop on Main Street and a proposed building on the plan could be enclosed.
In addition to shops, a revitalized downtown could offer art galleries and a restaurant with outdoor seating on an expansive outdoor patio, according to Whitfield. Sidewalks would be wide and the increase in city parking spaces would allow patrons to park and walk downtown. The plan would also call for architectural consistency and attractive facades for downtown structures, according to Whitfield.
Whitfield said 91% of the people that responded to an online Citizens Advisory Group survey conducted by the city this past spring said they wanted a walk and park concept for downtown Loganville.
“We need to throw the whole Connolly thing away and start small on this one area of land,” he said.
Baliles suggested possible uses for space above the proposed ground floor retail shops. He said they could be used for office space or lofts. Real estate experts in the city said that lofts could easily be sold for $200,000 each, according to the LDA chairman. However, these same Realtors told the LDA there is “a glut” on office space in Loganville, according to Baliles. But, he said, the decision over how to use second floor space downtown would be left to the city council.
Baliles described the concept the LDA presented as offering city leaders a “baby steps” approach toward revitalizing the downtown corridor.
Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez said he spoke with numerous representatives from the state during a recent Georgia Municipal Association convention in Savannah, and was told state entities “are aware of what Loganville wants to do,” regarding revitalization. These organizations are willing to partner with the city on redevelopment efforts, Martinez said.
Baliles stressed that the LDA was only presenting a concept, and that funding sources would still have to be explored.
Whitfield said there are not any investors currently ready to build in downtown. However, the LDA has gotten positive feedback that entrepreneurs would be interested in opening a business in Loganville if there was a viable downtown, according to Baliles.
The LDA keeps a list of people who express interest in investing in Loganville’s downtown, he said.
“We’ve got to make it profitable for them to come in,” Baliles said.
Baliles, a former Loganville city councilman, is running unopposed for mayor and will take office in January 2022. Whitfield is running for a seat on the city council. The other three residents that serve on the LDA include Dana Russell, Michael Dermer and Tricia Elliot.
