Governor Kemp

Governor Brian Kemp speaks to Walton County voters on Oct. 16 during a rally/fundraiser.

 Photo courtesy of Ejaz Karmali

With the 2022 General Election now only a little more than three weeks away, Gov. Brian Kemp made another visit to Walton County on Oct. 16 speaking to an energetic base.

Kemp’s most recent visit to Walton County (at Neal and Linda Jackson’s Big Red Barn in Gratis) included other Republicans on the ballot this November including State House 111 candidate Rey Martinez and State House 112 incumbent Bruce Williamson. By the time the event was over, a six-figure total had been raised for the governor’s re-election campaign.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.