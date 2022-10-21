With the 2022 General Election now only a little more than three weeks away, Gov. Brian Kemp made another visit to Walton County on Oct. 16 speaking to an energetic base.
Kemp’s most recent visit to Walton County (at Neal and Linda Jackson’s Big Red Barn in Gratis) included other Republicans on the ballot this November including State House 111 candidate Rey Martinez and State House 112 incumbent Bruce Williamson. By the time the event was over, a six-figure total had been raised for the governor’s re-election campaign.
“Brian Kemp’s record the last four years speaks for itself,” said Andrea Malcom Campbell, who helped organize the event. “He’s a man about action and getting things done. He does the right thing when no one is watching, even when not everyone agrees with his decisions. Walton County recognizes this and that’s why we came together to help ensure he and Marty have four more years in the Governor’s mansion. We love this family!”
Recent polls show the governor holding a sizeable lead against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in what is a rematch of the 2018 governor’s race.
See full story in Weekend Edition of The Walton Tribune.
