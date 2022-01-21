Retired businessman Charles Sanders served on the Monroe Downtown Development Authority for nearly 30 years.
Sanders has stepped down and passed the baton to younger leaders, like Ross Bradley, a former Monroe city councilman recently appointed to serve on the DDA as a regular member. Bradley was on the DDA as a City Council representative. Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford now fills that role.
“He’s got some good ideas,” Sanders said of Bradley. “It [DDA] needs some new, young blood. I really have enjoyed serving on the DDA and meeting people.”
Sanders lauded past DDA executive directors, board members and volunteers. He also praised Lisa Anderson, DDA chair; Sadie Krawczyk, economic development director for the city of Monroe; and Leigh Ann Aldridge, Main Street Coordinator, for their leadership and work with the DDA.
“The Chamber of Commerce is a very important organization, just like the DDA,” Sanders said. “And we work very closely with the Chamber.”
Sanders said the DDA’s purpose is to make downtown Monroe a place for entrepreneurship to flourish. He said sponsorships help fund façade grants and events, all of which draws people downtown and supports local businesses.
“We have a budget from the city, too, but we have to raise a certain amount of what we have,” Sanders said.
Many consider Sanders to be an institution in Monroe, because of his family’s legacy furniture store and his wide-ranging civic involvement.
“Downtown Monroe would certainly not be what it is today without the pioneering and community-minded service of Charles Sanders,” said Krawczyk. “From being a part of starting the first public events downtown to serving for 13 years on the Downtown Development Authority and Convention & Visitors Bureau, Mr. Sanders has shown his commitment to making Monroe better by serving others. I am incredibly thankful for his leadership.”
“The Sanders family has been part of our downtown business landscape since 1936,” said Monroe Mayor John Howard. “After graduating from Oglethorpe, Charles came back to help build his family business, which thrived in Monroe for more than five decades. Of course, his daughter, Tora Lucas, is carrying on the Sanders name at Sanders’ Consign & Design at the corner of N. Wayne Street and W. Spring Street.
“Charles has been active in building Monroe; socially and economically,” Howard continued. “He is our longest standing member of the Downtown Development Authority, was one of the founders of our car show and a regular host of the annual Christmas parade. Charles is a fine example of all that is good about Monroe, and I appreciate his life of service to our community.”
Sanders said he began working with his father at the furniture store in 1968. Before returning to Monroe to join the family business, he worked at Fulton National Bank in Atlanta and for an advertising agency. Sanders also served in the U.S. Marine Corps before completing his college education.
The group that evolved into the DDA was known as the Monroe Business Association. Sanders said he first got involved with the business association in the late 1980s. To be a member, one had to attend monthly meetings and own property downtown, he said.
Like the DDA, the business association was tasked with supporting businesses and promoting downtown. Sanders got involved and served as treasurer and secretary. The association did not have a president, he said.
Sanders said he and a host of volunteers organized the annual Christmas holiday parade under the business association’s oversight.
“I was the chairman of the Christmas parade for over 30 years,” Sanders said. “And I was so grateful to turn it over to the DDA. Sadie (Krawczyk) and Leigh Ann (Aldridge, Main Street coordinator) have done a wonderful job with it.”
“The parade has always been so big and so much fun,” he said. “And we offered prizes to have a lot of floats. And we charged something to be in the parade.”
Sanders also gained local fame for carrying the Olympic torch in 1996.
“I’ve been a runner up until about four years ago,” he said. “I ran in the Peachtree Road Race 17 years in a row. My last one was 2017. And I’ve run in local [events] here in Monroe, trying to support anything for the community. So, I guess that’s one reason why I’m pretty healthy. I had a big birthday on the fourth of January. I claim I’m 39, but if you double 40 you get my age.”
Sanders said he has sold several properties he once owned in downtown Monroe.
“Our [furniture] store was where State Farm is now,” he said. State Farm agent Peyton Pettus bought the building from Sanders in 2015.
“And we rented some buildings in the back,” Sanders recalled. “Southern Brewing [Company] is in there now. We used to put furniture back there when it came in from the factories.”
Sanders said he is pleased with the progress local businesses, like the Wayfarer Hotel and Music Hall on Broad Street, are making downtown.
Rick Huszagh and his wife Crista Carrell own the Wayfarer. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation recognized the couple with the Excellence in Sustainable Rehabilitation award last October because of their careful renovation of the historic livery stable at the rear of the hotel that now serves as a unique event space.
Though Sanders continues to be a cheerleader for downtown Monroe, he is finally withdrawing from some of his numerous civic activities. He said he wants to devote more time to his grandchildren.
“I’ve been on a lot of different organizations,” he said.
Sanders served on the historic McDaniel-Tichenor House board and the Walton County Foundation. He was also involved in the Boy Scouts of America for many years. Sanders remains active in the Rotary Club of Monroe.
