A federal court judge ruled Monday afternoon that Rep. Jody Hice must testify for a special grand jury that is looking into alleged tampering in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Hice, who will leave office in January after an unsuccessful bid to unseat Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, was one of several GOP lawmakers who attended a December 2020 meeting at the White House in which Trump allies discussed various ways to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral win. Hice joined other members of the House Freedom Caucus, a conservative wing of the chamber, in the hours long meeting to discuss with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two specific strategies to subvert the election results.
