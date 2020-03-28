MONROE, Ga. — Two Walton County residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the state said Saturday.
In its noon report, the Georgia Department of Public Health said 2,366 cases have been reported in the state with 617 people hospitalized. Sixty-nine people have died from the illness that’s caused a global pandemic.
The state credited Walton with a case Tuesday but took it away a day later when it appeared to have been mistakenly classified to the county due to a lab reporting error.
Local governments have ramped up their response to the COVID-19 outbreak, with the Walton County Board of Commissioners and the largest cities declaring states of emergency.
Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez said he plans to follow the lead of Gwinnett County on Monday by instituting a shelter-in-place order that would close businesses deemed nonessential.