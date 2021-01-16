MONROE, Ga. — A local woman died Thursday night in a crash that shut down a Monroe highway.
State troopers said 37-year-old Tabitha Johnson died at Piedmont Walton after a collision at an intersection not far from the hospital.
A 2003 Toyota Echo was traveling west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and tried to turn left onto Michael Etchison Road. It collided with a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 truck that was traveling eastbound on MLK Jr. Boulevard just before 5:45 p.m.
The driver of the Toyota was identified as 24-year-old Shataijai Greer of Monroe. Greer and a passenger in the rear seat of the car were taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, 22-year-old Justin Daut of Monroe, was not hurt.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said the troopers’ Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to help with the investigation.
