Simoan Capers Baker, vice chair and District 1 member of the Walton County Board of Education, was arrested earlier this month on charges of theft by conversion.
Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 20 on a warrant issued by the Walton County District Attorney’s Office.
Baker is suspected of taking money from a monetary account she was appointed conservator over for a legal minor.
According to the affidavit issued by the magistrate court, Baker was reportedly made conservator for a minor’s settlement of approximately $25,000, but was not to use any funds from the account without express permission from the courts.
Without said permission, however, the affidavit claims she converted nearly the entire amount of the conservator account into her own personal checking account over the course of a year.
Baker’s arrest did not involve her school board position.
“The Governance Team has been made aware of the allegations made against Ms. Baker and has no comment regarding this personal matter,” system officials responded in a prepared statement. “The charges do not involve the Walton County School District or Walton County Board of Education.”
The incident remains under investigation by the GBI.
Baker did not respond to attempts to reach her for comment.
