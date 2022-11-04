There’s little doubt that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will carry Walton County on Tuesday in the 2022 General Election.
What the governor hopes is to carry enough votes statewide to cross the 50% finish line and win re-election without a runoff against Democratic Stacey Abrams.
That strategy would be just fine with those who attended a rally featuring the governor Friday afternoon.
Kemp brought his re-election campaign to Monroe on Friday talking to the faithful at the Walton County Historic Courthouse.
The governor’s message hasn’t changed much from his previous visits. He spoke of the need to stop Abrams from being elected governor and from being elected president.
Kemp, who has made Monroe a regular campaign stop, was joined on this visit by former New Jersey governor and former presidential candidate Chris Christie.
Polls have shown Kemp with a seemingly comfortable lead against Abrams in a rematch from the 2018 election. Kemp is hoping to avoid a runoff which is possible with three candidates on the ballot. The 2018 election did go to a runoff.
