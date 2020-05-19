MONROE, Ga. — In-person early voting started at 8:30 a.m. Monday, and Mary and David Mitchell wanted to make sure they didn’t leave anything to chance in voting for President Donald Trump’s reelection.
“We’re Trump fans, so we want to support him and make sure our vote counts,” David Mitchell said outside the Nowell Recreation Center in downtown Monroe.
That’s the new home of early voting in Monroe for the primary and nonpartisan elections, which were delayed to June 9 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Voters also may go to Meridian Park in Loganville.
The Monroe site moved from the Walton County Government Building to make it easier to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Although the race for president tops the slate, local races are the most competitive in the primary and nonpartisan ballots.
There’s a three-way race for a seat as a Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit featuring Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Foster, Cheveda McCamy and Robert H. “Bob” Stansfield. The winner will succeed Judge Eugene M. Benton, who is retiring at the end of the year.
For Congress in Georgia’s 10th District, Democrats choose between Andrew Ferguson and their 2018 nominee, Tabitha Johnson-Green. The winner faces Republican incumbent Jody Hice of Greensboro, who is unopposed in the GOP primary.
Local Republicans have a choice for district attorney in the Alcovy Circuit between Chief Assistant District Attorney Randy McGinley and incumbent Layla H. Zon.
Zon, however, is a finalist for an open Superior Court seat and has been interviewed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
The GOP nominee will face Destiny Bryant in the fall.
Only one county constitutional office is contested, the office of sheriff. Incumbent Joe Chapman is seeking a fifth term against Mike Sledge in the Republican primary. No Democrat is running for the office.
There’s a three-man race for coroner, pitting incumbent Joseph H. “Joe” Page against challengers Stephen Fore and Gregory Rich. No Democrats are running.
Two seats on the Board of Commissioners are contested.
In District 3, Wesley Jackson is challenging incumbent Timmy Shelnutt. And in District 6, Kirklyn Dixon seeks reelection against challenger Jim Robertson.
The winner between Dixon and Robertson still must face Democrat Lidia Garrett in November, while there is no Democratic challenger awaiting the District 3 nominee.
One race for county school board is contested, in District 7 between challenger Kristy L. Balter and incumbent David Breedlove.