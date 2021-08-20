The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking for public input on a proposed road improvement project within Loganville city limits.
According to a news release, GDOT plans to improve state Route 20 at the intersections of Moon Road and Center Hill Church Road, Centerville-Rosebud Road, and McCullers Road, and would widen Highway 20 between Tuck Road and Atlanta Highway (U.S. 78 and state Route 10) to “an urban four-lane roadway with a raised median to improve traffic operations and reduce crashes.”
“Although this is a Department of Transportation project and not a city of Loganville project, we do want to strongly encourage citizens to respond to this and keep contacting DOT about traffic concerns in Loganville,” said Councilwoman Lisa Newberry, who chairs the city’s Planning and Development Committee.
“Together, we have made some progress with the DOT these last four years and need to keep that momentum moving forward.”
The details of the project are laid out online via the GDOT project site:
The project would begin about 1,000 feet west of the existing Tuck Road and Highway 20 intersection and end at the Covington Street and Highway 20 intersection for a total project length of approximately 1.3 miles, according to GDOT. Tuck Road and North Sharon Church Road would be realigned to intersect Highway 20 with a multilane roundabout.
The realigned Tuck Road and North Sharon Church Road would intersect Highway 20 about 80 feet west of the existing intersection of North Sharon Church Road and Highway 20.
Fesco Way would be realigned about 360 feet to the east to increase safety by reducing conflicting U-turning truck traffic from Highway 20 westbound and traffic entering Highway 20 from Overlook Drive. Turn lanes would be added and access would be restricted to improve traffic flow along the corridor. Intersection improvements would be made at the Highway 20 and Atlanta Highway intersection to improve traffic flow. Required right of way would vary between 100 feet to 150 feet on Highway 20.
GDOT supplied crash data for Highway 20 in the online release. In 2019, there were 85 crashes with four injuries and four fatalities from Tuck Road to US 78.
Preliminary engineering costs are estimated at $1.8 million, according to GDOT. The estimated right of way acquisition cost is $4.1 million, as of June 1, 2020. Construction costs were estimated at $13 million, and utilities at $3.9 million, as of June 24.
The Highway 20 rehabilitation project is in the preliminary design phase. The project’s concept report must be approved and environmental studies must be conducted before the preliminary phase can be completed.
The city of Loganville announced the proposed project on the city’s Facebook page. For more information, citizens can go to http://www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach and click on the “View Info” button under the “State Route 20 Reconstruction and Rehabilitation” project title.
Residents can find a link in the online release where they can provide comments. GDOT will accept comments through Sept. 13. Once the comment period closes, GDOT will assess the information and could revise its preliminary plan.
“If major changes occur to what was previously shown to the community, additional public outreach would occur,” GDOT stated.
“If no major changes are proposed, the project would advance to right of way acquisition and into final design. After all right of way acquisition occurs, project design is finalized, and the project would advance to construction.”
