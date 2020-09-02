CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A child who was grabbed out of his stroller was found safe five hours later, halfway across the state.
And police said the suspects’ desire apparently was to have a male child.
Chamblee police and the Georgia State Patrol found Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera unharmed in Carrollton on Saturday, a little less than five hours after he was reported missing.
Maynor Dario Valera Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera Zuniga of Brookhaven were being held Monday in the DeKalb County jail. They’re charged with kidnapping and interference with child custody.
Maynor Valera Zuniga also is charged with theft by taking, aggravated assault, traffic offenses and second-degree damage to property.
Kristin Valera Zuniga also faces one charge of criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault.
Police officers responded to a home in the first block of Clairview Drive on a call of a child abduction at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The child’s mother was walking to her apartment with 1-year-old Mateo in the stroller. The suspects allegedly approached her and Maynor Valera Zuniga allegedly displayed a handgun and grabbed the child.
The other fought him, but the couple was able to get away in a red 2003 Acura MDX.
They were stopped in the car at about 5 p.m., after an Amber Alert had been issued.
The FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, DeKalb police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton police, Chamblee police and Brookhaven police worked together on the case.
