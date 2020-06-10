BETWEEN, Ga. — Robert J. Post has been elected mayor of Between.
Counting of mailed-in absentee ballots on Wednesday confirmed Post was elected in a special election Tuesday. He will fill out the term of former Mayor Marla McGuffey, who moved out of the city limits.
With all boxes in, Post had 75 votes (66.96%) to 37 (33.04%) for Jonathan Page.
“I am very humbled in winning the election. This is my first run at political office and even if it’s for mayor of a very small town, I take the responsibilities very seriously,” Post said.
“The town of Between is in the path of tremendous growth coming from Monroe and Loganville. I want to ensure that the town is ready for it. We need to determine our destiny and not let others determine it for us. I also want to promote the town.
“Few people know anything about the town except that it’s between Loganville and Monroe. We want to be ‘the mouse that roared.’”
Wanda B. Satterwhite and Barry C. Turner were elected to the City Council without opposition and will serve through the end of 2023.
Mary Ann Rivers was unopposed Tuesday for a council seat that runs through 2021.
