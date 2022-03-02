RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Former Sen. David Perdue on Tuesday harshly criticized Gov. Brian Kemp for working to recruit electric vehicle maker Rivian to a site near Rutledge by using private negotiations and "ignoring locals' concerns."
Perdue, who is campaigning to oust Kemp from the governor's office this year, told a rally opposing construction of a 7,500-employee facility that Kemp was acting like "a typical 20-year career politician" by not including area residents in the process of reviewing the plan by the California-based company.
"It's about the future of this town, and for your grandchildren," he said.
Perdue said he heard the state government was investing $125 million in incentives and infrastructure to recruit the company.
"To me, it looks like an election-year giveaway," Perdue told the partisan crowd at Play Fair Park near downtown Rutledge.
"He did it to get reelected, not because it was the right thing for you," he said.
Perdue said that he would approve similar projects to Rivian if local residents had more input before a deal was finalized.
The former Fortune 500 executive said his time with Dollar General Corp. was a financial success because "because we listened" to what customers wanted.
Perdue urged the crowd — many from the group Our Communities Oppose Rivian Assembly Plant — to "bombard" state legislators with their calls to halt the state's involvement in the plant.
Perdue said he supported a call for Morgan County residents being allowed to vote in a public referendum on the plan for placing the 16 million-square-foot plant on a 2,000-acre site straddling the line between Walton and Morgan counties along Interstate 20.
Kemp should have rejected Rivian's plans when he heard billionaire George Soros was a major investor in Rivian. Soros also is a major contributor to a series of Democratic candidates and liberal endeavors.
The state government took control over the property from the Joint Development Authority in recent weeks — a move that allows the project to move ahead without local government reviews.
Madison resident Lynn Beckham said after Perdue's speech that she opposed the Rivian plan because it would "destroy" the rural nature of the area and the small-town feel of Rutledge.
"I don't think this is the right thing for this area," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.