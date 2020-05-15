A candidate forum was held online this year due to social distancing guidelines. Taking part Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2020, were, from left, top row, Walton County Chamber of Commerce President Teri Smiley; Walton Tribune Editor and Publisher David Clemons; chamber staff member Kerie Rowe, who served as timekeeper; Monroe attorney Melissa Shannahan, chair of the chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee and the event moderator; Mike Sledge, Republican candidate for sheriff; attorney Bob Stansfield, candidate for Superior Court judge; Alcovy Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Randy McGinley, candidiate for district attorney; Flint Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Cheveda McCamy, candidate for Superior Court judge; attorney Jeff Foster, candidate for Superior Court judge; Sheriff Joe Chapman, who is running for reelection in the GOP primary; and Alcovy Circuit District Attorney Layla Zon, who is running for reelection in the GOP primary.