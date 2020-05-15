MONROE, Ga. — All three candidates for a seat on the Superior Court bench have different backgrounds, but all three agree their unique past makes them the right choice for the job.
The candidates met in a virtual forum Tuesday, presented by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce.
Social Circle Municipal Court Judge Jeff Foster, a Monroe attorney; Henry County prosecutor Cheveda McCamy, a Covington resident; and Bob Stansfield, a Covington attorney, all are running in the June 9 election to succeed Judge Eugene Benton.
All three candidates said they’ve got experience in both Newton and Walton counties. Foster has worked as a clerk for Chief Judge John Ott and as chief assistant district attorney in the Alcovy Circuit before entering private practice. McCamy went to school in Social Circle, where her mother taught. Stansfield said he’s a member of chambers of commerce in both counties and has appeared in courts of all levels across the state.
“I have been fortunate enough to really have the opportunity to have a set of experiences that are unmatched,” Foster said. “I’ve been on the bench for over 10 years as an associate magistrate and Municipal Court judge. I’ve handled criminal and civil matters in that context. I spent eight years as a prosecutor. I’ve spent 17 years as a criminal defense attorney, and I’ve spent 17 years as a civil litigator.
“I think that combination of experience makes me uniquely qualified to be Superior Court judge.”
McCamy said her experience would help her run an efficient court.
“The courts from my understanding, from talking to all the judges that are currently on the bench — 50% of what they do is criminal matters and 50% is civil matters, and of that 50%, half of that is family law,” she said. “I have done both criminal and civil practice. I’ve practiced it, I’ve seen it, I have experience doing budgets because I am the chief assistant in the Henry County district attorney’s office … as well as managing a heavy caseload to make sure.”
Stansfield his work in the legal system “is very, very diverse and very broad,” giving him the chance to study and apply the law in any type of case.
“I’ve practiced full-time for 31 years. I’ve done things from antitrust law to wills, alcoholic beverages to zoning,” he said. “I’ve kept people out of jail by explaining to them what they thought was illegal, and I’ve certainly bumped up with district attorneys and other folks on criminal matters when I was representing banks and dealing with search warrants and dealing with seizures.”
For keeping cases moving through the court system efficiently, McCamy suggested a “case management schedule order” without delays.
“It’s the judge’s responsibility to make sure the cases are moving along and they’re not being postponed,” she said. “Behind every case is a real person.”
Stansfield said he agreed scheduling orders are important but said, “I have learned over my years that there is a time for all things, and some cases require more time. Some cases require time so parties can get witnesses, but also so parties can resolve their case. Mediation is very important in resolving civil cases in particular.”
Foster said he’d want to work with the other judges to establish special trial terms at the start of each year.
“I would seek to influence that at the outset of the year, we not only establish our regular court calendar and our regular terms of court, but at that time each of the judges establish set special trial terms and have those terms set out for the year, and make sure that we’re giving civil trial cases a sufficient opportunity to get before juries and move along, as well as giving notice to the number of jury opportunities that will be presented for criminal cases.”
District attorney
The forum also included statements from the Republican candidates for district attorney in a rather peculiar race.
A shakeup in the courts led to a contested race for district attorney. Incumbent Layla H. Zon planned to run for a judgeship, but incumbent Judge Samuel D. Ozburn decided to retire at the end of April.
Ozburn’s decision took the election off the calendar and gave Gov. Brian Kemp the opportunity to appoint the next judge. Zon qualified to run for reelection but also is a finalist for Kemp’s appointment to the judgeship.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Randy McGinley also qualified, as he had announced his bid in 2019.
Zon declined to participate in the forum, saying the position of Superior Court judge is a nonpartisan office and the district attorney forum would be for one decided by party races.
“As a prosecutor in the Alcovy Circuit for the past 20 years, I cannot underscore how important it is for voters in our community to be engaged and aware of the candidates and issues in these important elections,” she wrote in a prepared statement.
“If I am not appointed by the governor, I hope to have your support,” Zon wrote. “Thank you for your understanding.”
McGinley noted he’s been the chief assistant district attorney since January 2017, helping Zon manage the offices in both Newton and Walton counties while also prosecuting “some of the most serious cases.”
He said his experience has prepared him by helping in the district attorney’s office and by running a business before that as a real estate appraiser.
“It’s strange circumstances, with everything going on, but I know I am experienced,” McGinley said. “I have the best work ethic and I am committed to both Walton and Newton counties.”