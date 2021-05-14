In a 5-3 vote during a regular meeting Tuesday, the Monroe City Council approved an automated school zone safety program that targets speeders. Council members Larry Bradley, Norman Garrett and Tyler Gregory voted against the measure.
But before the program can be implemented, local public and private school administrators and the Georgia Department of Transportation must sign off on the automated speed enforcement system.
Monroe police Chief R.V. Watts briefed the city council on a proposal to contract with RedSpeed Georgia LLC during a May 4 work session. A RedSpeed representative presented the program before the full council on Tuesday.
The system would be fully funded through violator penalties. RedSpeed and the city would split revenue from the paid violations, with RedSpeed collecting 35% and the city taking 65%.
RedSpeed would install and maintain the speed camera system at no cost to the city.
RedSpeed recently coordinated a traffic study with the MPD. They examined school zones known to have high numbers of speeders and measured those vehicles that drove 10 mph over the posted speed limit.
In one day, more than 1,000 drivers sped more than 10 mph over the speed limit in three local school zones, according to the study.
Watts told council he wanted to use revenue from school zone speed violations to fund a second school resource officer for MAHS and possibly a SRO at George Walton Academy.
Under state law, drivers that speed through school zones with automated enforcement can be fined a civic penalty assessment. The Georgia General Assembly passed House Bill 978 in 2018. The school zone speed enforcement bill, according to the council’s agenda packet, sets a $75 fine for the first violation and a $125 fine for a second violation. Collected fines must be used to fund local law enforcement or public safety initiatives.
The bill also stipulates that a school zone is defined as an area within 1,000 feet of the boundary of any public or private elementary or secondary school.
Furthermore, speed may be enforced only during the time school is in session; this can include the hour before classes begin and one hour after classes end.
Council members were told they would have leeway in setting local enforcement parameters, such as how many miles drivers could go over the speed limit before being penalized (10, 12 or 15) and the hours when enforcement would be in effect.
