SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The nation’s health crisis has led to an economic crisis, and Social Circle’s upcoming budget reflects that.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 shows a 12.3% reduction in general fund spending. That’s because of an expected decrease in revenue to the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started with revenue projections and looking at the impacts on the economy, especially the local economy, from the coronavirus,” City Manager Adele Schirmer said.
“Up until March, we were like everybody else, on a very strong track with revenue receipts and economic activity,” Schirmer said.
The budget was published and provided to Mayor David Keener and the City Council on Friday.
Citizens will get a chance to sound off at 6:30 p.m. May 27 in the Social Circle City Schools activity room, otherwise known as the middle school gymnasium, at 154 Alcova Drive. Keener and the council will take public comment.
City officials are recommending the council hold the current property tax rate of 7.9 mills. However, projections from the county assessor’s office indicate a 10% increase in the tax digest due to growth and reassessments.
The property tax rate is unchanged from the current year, Schirmer said. It didn’t change last year either.
And while the city hasn’t seen much of a drop in the demand for housing or for building permits, shelter-in-place requirements put a squeeze on retailers.
“The big impact that we see is sales tax,” she said. “So, we took a look in the revenue projects at those areas that are sales tax-driven and cut those back significantly, like 20%.”
The budget won’t include spending for new positions or programs, although the administration is asking the council to make the position of Main Street director a full-time job. It’s currently funded at 30 hours a week.
The good news for Social Circle is a strong industrial base.
“Our industries are pretty solid,” Schirmer said. “We are fortunate in this area that our industries are supportive of the food chain or the pharmaceutical chain, or the industries that do that.”
Also, Schirmer said, the federal stimulus program that resulted from COVID-19 will fund the city’s public transportation program. Currently the city is responsible for 10% of the cost with the federal and state governments splitting the remainder.
The city’s customers for water and sewer service face a proposed 2.5% rate increase, which Schirmer said has been planned as part of a long-ter maintenance schedule.
However, the water rate will be restructured to reduce the minimum 2,000 gallon-per-month charge.
“Some of our customers don’t use 2,000 gallons per month,” she said.
Each customer will be billed $1.60 per month as a meter fee, to fund reading and billing each meter for true usage.
Gas customers won’t see a rate change, and Schirmer said bids were due Tuesday for the first review of sanitation services in about a decade.