MONROE, Ga. — Two teenagers have admitted their role in vandalism that caused thousands of dollars in damages at Monroe Area High School.
Police Chief R.V. Watts said the boys, both 15, pleaded guilty in juvenile court on Wednesday morning on charges of criminal damage to property and to burglary in the April 8 incident.
Watts said they’ll have to pay restitution and attend classes.
The vandalism happened over spring break, and suspects were identified after Monroe police posted a surveillance photo from the school on social media. The boys were from the area, but were not students in the Walton County School District.
In a statement this week, the district said there was “significant” damage to the school.
Callen Moore, the district’s public information officer, said the damages were estimated at about $40,000.
Four classrooms and a teacher workroom were unable to be used.
Moore said multiple microscopes and a copier were destroyed, and multiple areas of the school required extensive cleaning.
