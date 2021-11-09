Before the Loganville City Council turned to business during a combined work session and regular meeting Monday night, they paused to remember an old friend.
William Timothy “Bill” Jones, 66, died last Friday. Jones had served on the City Council from 1996-1998, and was mayor from 1998-2000. He then spent 15 years serving Loganville as city manager from 2002-17.
Mayor Rey Martinez announced Jones’ passing and asked for a moment of silence. Martinez then encouraged the council and staff to share how Jones had impacted them personally and professionally.
“Bill Jones is the one who got me into this mess,” said City Councilman Danny Ford with a laugh. Ford said Jones had encouraged him, and Councilwoman Linda Dodd, to run for public office. “I’m going to miss him as we all are.”
Martinez said when he first served on City Council he was called back to active duty in the military and was concerned about fulfilling his duties as an elected official. The mayor said Jones arranged for him to participate in city business via Skype while he was deployed.
Martinez mentioned that Jones was a master mason. Jones was a member of Fergus Lodge 135 F&AM, according to his obituary.
“They were really special to us,” Dodd said of Jones and his wife, Donna. “Our kids grew up together.”
Dodd said the city was Jones’ “passion,” and she hopes that current and incoming elected officials follow Jones’ example.
Councilman Jay Boland asked Ford to read aloud an editorial about Jones that ran in The Walton Tribune. Boland was visibly emotional and couldn’t read the newspaper’s tribute.
Councilwoman Lisa Newberry spoke about Jones’ patience and mentorship.
“He would say, ‘It’s OK if you don’t know the answer.’”
“People like Bill served quietly and in the background,” Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger said.
City attorney Robyn Webb said she and Jones “fought many battles together on behalf of the city.”
“He was always respectful of the council and the citizens,” Webb said.
City Manager Danny Roberts said Jones installed him as fire chief when Roberts was just 32. Roberts said he was unsure about leading the Fire Department at such a young age, but Jones told him age should not be an issue when called to lead.
Loganville Human Resources Director Kristi Ash shed tears, saying she had worked with Jones most of her adult life.
Mayor-elect Skip Baliles, who served on the City Council when Jones was city manager, said the city had completed major projects under Jones’ leadership including installing the Town Green and renovating the Rock Gym.
“He was just so knowledgeable,” Baliles said of Jones.
Loganville city offices closed Tuesday afternoon to allow city employees to attend Jones’ funeral. Services were held at Hope Community Fellowship Church in Loganville. Jones is buried at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville.
