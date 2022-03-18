MONROE, Ga. — The man fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy last weekend when he allegedly threatened the deputy and citizens with a hammer was no stranger to police.
William T. Parrott of Wrightsville, Georgia, and formerly of unincorporated Covington in Walton County, had been in the Walton County Jail several times before his encounter outside the E-Z Stop gas station in the Youth community on the night of March 12.
Among the charges facing Parrott previously in Walton County were public drunkenness, driving under the influence, contempt of court, probation violation, criminal trespassing, family violence/battery and leaving the scene of an accident.
He was most recently booked into the county jail in 2018.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Parrott used a hammer to damage vehicles outside a gas station near Loganville last weekend, then got back in his truck and drove to the E-Z Stop at 1441 Highway 81.
That’s where he used the hammer to confront a citizen, who was armed.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived, and the citizen complied with orders to put down his weapon, but Parrott allegedly charged at the deputy.
The deputy shot Parrott, and he died at a hospital.
Investigation after the fact revealed Parrott’s father was dead at his home in Wrightsville, and his mother was dead at her home on Youth-Jersey Road.
Court records indicate Parrott pleaded guilty to the July 9, 2017, charge of DUI in Walton County, and he pleaded guilty to the Jan. 13, 2017, charge of criminal trespassing.
A first-offense misdemeanor charge of battery/family violence was dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.