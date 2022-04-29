Social Circle’s elected officials were told to prepare for the significant growth that is expected to come by focusing on capitol projects and infrastructure improvements. These projects and upgrades are reflected in a draft budget being considered for next fiscal year.
Social Circle city manager Eric Taylor briefed the City Council on a proposed $6.8 million general fund budget for FY2022-23 during a regular meeting on April 19.
Taylor pointed out the coming budget was slightly higher than the current $5.6 million general fund budget for FY2021-22. He added that the current 7.9 millage rate could remain the same, as a 10-12% growth has been projected for the tax digest.
Transfers from other funds, like the gas fund, and property taxes bring in the most revenue to the general fund, according to Taylor.
The city manager presented council members slides of pie charts and priority project lists to illustrate the draft budget.
The cost for public safety, namely fire and police protection, takes the biggest bite out of the general fund, he said.
Taylor also reviewed recommended changes to the water and sewer fund.
He said adjustments are now being made to the fund’s revenue forecast based on actual collections. He said revenues should reflect the Community Development Block Grant award of $682,000 and the American Rescue Plan allocation of $848,477.
Taylor recommended the council approve a 2.5% rate increase in water and sewer services to help pay off Georgia Environmental Finance Authority loans for infrastructure projects.
GEFA awarded Social Circle a $3,320,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan last year. The loan was awarded to finance sewer system upgrades and an inflow and infiltration study.
The city manager said the gas fund would not need a rate increase and commented that it is among the lowest gas rates in the area due to new industrial customers.
Taylor then turned toward lists of prioritized capitol projects. These include a storm water system assessment and master plan; creation of a sidewalk condition index; and re-allocating about $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money for drainage upgrades and other improvements, such as to broadband. The city manager said other projects could also include making interior upgrades to the police station and community room. He said City Hall needed to be painted and its foundation needed shoring up.
Taylor also recommended that council consider creating a new upper management position; that of community development director. He suggested the code enforcement officer be made a fulltime position and add fire inspection duties to the position.
The city manager said the two part-time transit positions could be combined to one fulltime position, in order to serve the public in the morning and afternoon.
He also suggested adding one new position to the water fund – that of water distribution technician.
Taylor said a salary study was underway to determine fair compensation for city employees as compared to cities of similar size. This can help retain workers, he said.
Taylor also suggested city employees get a 3% cost of living increase to maintain market competitiveness. He added that employees who meet or exceed expectations could receive a 2% merit raise.
The City Council is expected to discuss the proposed FY budget for 2022-23 at a work session rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 11 at the community room behind the police station.
On May 17, the council will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on the draft budget. City residents are encouraged to attend. Council members will consider adopting the proposed budget at a regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. on June 21.
Citizens can review the draft budget at City Hall from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.socialcirclega.gov.
