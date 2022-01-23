The four-county Joint Development Authority will meet Tuesday, its first session since one of its lead recruiters cited personal attacks and threats in backing out of a town hall meeting.
The JDA of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Morgan County Board of Commissioners meeting room, on the second floor of the county administration building at 150 E. Washington St., Madison.
Members of the authority, who are appointed by the boards of commissioners of the four member counties, will elect officers for the new year and hear committee reports.
The JDA’s Park Management Committee will give updates on the existing Stanton Springs projects, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, the Meta Newton Data Center and the Baymare data center announced last year.
Perhaps of most interest, though, will be updates on the $5 billion Rivian Inc. project. Last month, the California-based company confirmed plans to build a plant to make heavy-duty electric vehicles.
Members of the public will get a chance to comment on the Rivian project or any other JDA activities during the meeting.
Shane Short, the executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County, spoke to neighbors of the planned Rivian plant on Jan. 11 in Social Circle. He had planned to do so again in Rutledge on Jan. 20 but canceled, citing “too much anger and attacks at me personally” in a statement to the Morgan County Citizen.
Short said future information would have to come from the JDA, the state or Rivian itself.
The Rivian plant will be built on nearly 2,000 acres straddling Morgan and Walton counties, with a portion inside the Social Circle city limits. The JDA, which is serving as the developer of the project, has requested zoning changes for about a dozen properties in Walton County, with the Planning Commission set to consider the measure Feb. 2 and the Board of Commissioners to vote on the commission’s recommendation in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.