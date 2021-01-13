WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — Two adults were displaced by a house fire Wednesday morning.
Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 4000 block of Walnut Court in Walnut Grove. Assistant Chief Craig League said the home had “major damage.”
The American Red Cross was helping the residents.
League said investigators were en route to begin the process of figuring out what caused the fire.
Park Street was closed at Walnut Court, League said.
