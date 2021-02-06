Fire officials reminded the public to have working smoke alarms in their homes after a woman and three children were found dead in a burning trailer Saturday morning.
A police officer found a home in the Smoke Creek Mobile Home Park in unincorporated Snellville on fire. Personnel from the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were in the neighborhood for a medical call and had returned to their station when dispatched.
Police were in the area on a separate incident and called in the information.
Once on the scene shortly before 2:20 a.m., fire crews found a single-story mobile home well involved with flames through the roof. Bystanders tried to get in and help the family, but the amount of smoke and flames made it impossible.
The crew on the first engine to arrive advanced a 1¾-inch line through the front door to begin fighting the fire, and firefighters from the second engine to arrive placed a ground ladder at the window on the left side of the trailer and entered.
Final Update: Firefighters entered this window in an attempt to rescue individuals inside. Firefighters remain on scene assisting Investigators. pic.twitter.com/whz4z5aAbO— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) February 6, 2021
Two minor residents were found and given to firefighters outside, but paramedics determined they had died. A third minor and adult woman were found dead inside the home as well.
Investigators were unable to determine a cause but noted the damage appeared to start in the back of the trailer and advance toward the front.
Three fire engines, a ladder truck, an air-and-light truck, two medical units and three investigators were among the personnel and equipment at the scene.
The neighborhood is off Centerville Highway, south of Snellville.
