Four homes in Walton County were struck by lightening when severe thunderstorms rolled through north Georgia Wednesday night. All of the houses were thoroughly checked for fire by the responding crews, according to Walton County Fire Rescue.
No fires resulted from the strikes, according to WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League.WCFR reported that the lightening strikes happened to homes on Sandy Ford Road, Country Lane, Brookview Drive and Gum Creek Court.
However, the home on Gum Creek Court experienced electrical issues from the strike, League said. The homeowner went to stay with family.
“The lightning strike blew a lot of breakers in the electrical panel box [and] the electrical system will need to be checked out by an electrician before service can be restored,” the assistant fire chief said.
