Loganville police chief in Israel

City of Loganville police chief M.D. Lowry (left) speaks with representatives of Israel’s police force. Lowry recently spent two weeks in Israel for public safety leadership training. Special to the Tribune

Chief M.D. Lowry of the Loganville Police Department has returned to Georgia from Israel after an intensive two weeks of public safety leadership training with the country’s top police executives.

Lowry was part of a 20-member delegation that partnered with the Israel Police for the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange’s (GILEE) 30th annual peer-to-peer executive training program.

