Renovation award

The Roe was recognized for Excellence in Best Façade Rehabilitation in 2022 during the recent annual awards ceremony of the Georgia Downtown Conference.

 Special to The Walton Tribune

During the annual awards ceremony of the Georgia Downtown Conference, the Georgia Downtown Association once again recognized the City of Monroe with an Award of Excellence in the category of Best Façade Rehabilitation for The Roe.

“We are so grateful for their investment in our downtown and we know this is only the beginning of amazing things to come for them. Congratulations The Roe and thank you for helping us shine,” Monroe Downtown officials said.

