MONROE, Ga. — Harbor Freight Tools is coming to Walton County.
The company has begun to advertise for jobs online, including retail sales supervisor.
Harbor Freight reportedly will locate in The Shops at Breedlove, a shopping center at the corner of Breedlove Drive and West Spring Street in Monroe. The shopping center lost a major tenant earlier this year when Stage Stores closed its Goody’s store.
Mayor John Howard confirmed the company’s decision.
“We are thrilled that they have chosen Monroe as part of their future,” Howard said, noting the store will fill about 20,000 square feet with between 50 and 100 workers.
In the past two years, the city has had announcements of Publix, Ulta, Five Below, Ross, Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes, Five Below, Planet Fitness and Petsense, all coming to Monroe Pavilion between North Broad Street and Charlotte Rowell Boulevard. That shopping center is expected to open in 2021.
“As our retail opportunities expand, we remain focused on our parks, transportation safety and efficiency and technology enhancements,” Howard said. “Monroe continues to thrive based on our philosophy of ‘Work Here, Live Here, Play Here.’”
Harbor Freight operates stores in Oconee County near Athens, in Conyers and in Madison. The company dates to 1977 and now has more than 1,000 locations and boasts quality tools and accessories at discount prices.
