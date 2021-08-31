Vickie Sargent and her husband, Steve, celebrated 50 years of marriage last week at Union Chapel United Methodist Church in Monroe.
As part of the festivities, Sargent pulled her wedding dress out of storage and put it on display, but the dress was celebrating 50 years for the first of several times.
That’s because Sargent’s wedding dress has several more landmark dates to mark in the next few years, as four different women wore it for their nuptials over the course of seven years starting a half century ago.
Sargent was the first to wear it for a simple reason — her mother, Carolyn Towler, made it by hand herself, sewing every stitch herself, including the lace along the seams and the veil and train.
“Steven and I were just going to go the courthouse to get married,” Sargent said. “But my mother wanted me to have a full wedding to remember and she made me a dress.”
On Aug. 27, 1971, Vickie and Steven Sargent were united in holy matrimony at Union Chapel. After the wedding, Vickie changed into another outfit to head off with her new husband; this, too, was handmade by her mother, though Towler was disappointed her daughter asked not for a more casual dress, but for pants.
“She sewed those pants for me,” Sargent said. “But she insisted on putting lace on them, too.”
After that, it seemed the story of the dress would end in the shadows of Sargent’s closet, stored away in a garment bag as a pleasant memory. Instead, it was only the beginning of the dress’ wedding adventures.
A year later, Sargent’s friend, Cathy, was planning her own wedding to Greg Meadows. Coworkers at Oxford Slacks in Monroe, the two were talking about Cathy’s wedding plans when Vickie offered her a bit of help.
“She offered me her dress,” Cathy Meadows said. “Of course, I said yes.”
On Sept. 16, 1972, a little more than a year after Sargent’s wedding, Meadows wore the dress herself, standing up with Greg at Union Chapel for her own nuptials. The remarkable aspect of it all, Meadows said, was how well the dress served, requiring no alterations or changes at all to work as a second bride’s wedding attire.
“It fit perfectly,” she said.
A year after that, Sargent pulled the dress out a third time.
Craig and Holly Buckles needed a wedding. Both only 18, they decided to tie the knot before Craig went off to report for duty in the U.S. Air Force, necessitating they throw together a ceremony quickly — including the need to find a dress.
Out came Sargent’s dress again.
“My mother was friends with Vickie’s mother and she asked if it was OK if I wore Vickie’s wedding dress,” Holly Buckles said.
Of course it was, Buckles was told, and the dress stood up before a preacher at Union Chapel for the third time in as many years as the Buckles were wed on Dec. 29, 1973, with Holly wearing the dress without any issues.
“It turned out so perfect,” Buckles said. “We didn’t have to make any alterations or anything. You couldn’t get a better dress.”
The dress got a few years off before it reported for duty one final time as Steve Sargent’s sister, Sharon, married Leonard Pierce on May 14, 1977, while wearing the dress.
Vickie Sargent stood up for that one in her own role, though in a different dress this time.
“I was the maid of honor for that one,” Sargent said.
On Saturday, the Sargents celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception for friends and family at the Union Chapel fellowship hall.
“We didn’t have a reception back 50 years ago,” Sargent said. “So we’re finally having one now.”
Celebrating with them were the Buckles and Meadows families, who were able to make it to mark their friends’ wedding anniversary, and get a glimpse at the dress that served them in their own weddings nearly half a century ago, as well, in the same church they were all married in so long ago.
After all, Sargent said, the dress has a commendable track record for all four of its couples.
“All of us stayed married,” Sargent said. “We all made it.”
Sargent was happy to give the dress at least a bit of the credit for that.
“It still looks great, too,” she said.
