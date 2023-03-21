Loganville house fire

The Red Cross was called to assist a Loganville family whose house was heavily damaged by fire on Friday. The cause was determined to be caused by cooking on the kitchen stove, according to Walton County Fire and Rescue assistant chief Craig League. Photo courtesy Walton County Fire and Rescue

A house fire in the Loganville area of Walton County on Friday evening resulted in heavy damage to the home and displaced two adults and four children, including an infant.

Walton County Fire Rescue assistant chief Craig League said that WCFR and Loganville Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 2200 block of Emerald Drive at 6:31 p.m. on Friday evening.

