A house fire in the Loganville area of Walton County on Friday evening resulted in heavy damage to the home and displaced two adults and four children, including an infant.
Walton County Fire Rescue assistant chief Craig League said that WCFR and Loganville Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 2200 block of Emerald Drive at 6:31 p.m. on Friday evening.
“Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire conditions in the kitchen area. The house has sustained major fire damage and has displaced two adults and four children,” League said. “Red Cross was requested for assistance for the family.”
WCFR and the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by cooking on the kitchen stove.
WCFR personnel also responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 78 and Cedar Ridge Road last week. Minor injuries were reported by the driver. The driver refused transport by EMS, League said.
Another accident involved a driver who hit a tree causing Hwy. 20 to be closed for approximately 10 minutes.
