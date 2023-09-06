City of Monroe Downtown wins again

Pictured left to right are Leigh Ann Aldridge, Main Street Coordinator; Kevin Hill, owner of When Pigs Fly; Chad Draper, JEC Development and April Norton, Georgia Downtown Association Board Member. Special to the Tribune

Winning has become a hard habit to break for the City of Monroe.

During the annual awards ceremony of the Georgia Downtown Conference in Atlanta recently, the Georgia Downtown Association recognized the City of Monroe with an Award of Excellence in the Design category for Best Façade Rehabilitation by JEC Development Downtown.

