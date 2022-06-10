The Social Circle City Council covered a lot of ground regarding potential transportation projects, budget and personnel during a lengthy work session last week.
Council members discussed what potential projects they would like to see proposed for the city should a TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) referendum be approved by voters in November.
TSPLOST is a one-penny sales tax on the dollar that would be divided between Walton County, Social Circle and the other cities in the county to fund specific projects that can alleviate traffic congestion and upgrade existing roadways.
Two years ago, a TSPLOST referendum failed by just 661 votes in Walton County. The 2020 TSPLOST referendum passed in the City of Monroe.
At that time, it was estimated a TSPLOST would raise $60 million in revenue. County and city leaders estimated in a joint meeting last month that a new TSPLOST – if approved – could conservatively bring in around $80 million over a 5-year period.
City manager Eric Taylor said Social Circle could expect to receive an estimated $3,233,360 if TSPLOST passes. Allocated funds are based on a community’s population, Taylor said. Therefore, Social Circle’s portion is based on the city being ranked as 4.041% of the county’s population.
Council members then discussed how they wanted to divide the total amount among general road improvements, sidewalk and drainage improvements, and asphalt patching, resurfacing and striping projects.
The City Council directed that $1,483,360 of TSPLOST revenue go toward general road improvements. They suggested more funds go to sidewalk and drainage improvements, bringing that total up to $1 million. Lastly, about $750,000 could be allocated for asphalt patching, resurfacing and striping.
City and county governments are not permitted to promote TSPLOST; but they can request that another entity, like a Chamber of Commerce or other business group, provide information to the public on the benefits of such a proposal, Taylor explained.
“I think people didn’t actually understand what a TSPLOST was except that it was another tax,” Mayor David Keener said of the previous TSPLOST.
City and county leaders must meet no later than July 1 to discuss possible projects and the rate of a TSPLOST tax. This meeting must be held at least 30 days prior to the Board of Elections calling the referendum.
The Walton County Board of Commissioners can meet on or before Aug. 2, to vote on the resolution to submit the TSPLOST referendum to voters and to approve the intergovernmental agreement.
Taylor also briefed council members on the results of a reclassification study and market adjustment of the city’s job positions. He recommended a 3% raise “across the board” to put Social Circle’s salaries in line with surrounding cities. This could also help with recruitment and retention of workers, Taylor said. He reasoned that an anticipated increase in the tax digest should cover a hike in wages.
Councilman Tyson Jackson commented that decent benefits and a good work environment also factor in when retaining quality employees.
Taylor also recommended that council consider creating a new upper management position; that of community development director. He suggested the code enforcement officer be made a full-time position and add fire inspection duties to the position.
The city manager said the two part-time transit positions could be combined to one full-time position, in order to serve the public in the morning and afternoon.
He also suggested adding one new position to the water fund – that of water distribution technician.
Taylor added that employees who meet or exceed expectations could receive a 2% merit increase.
He would not change the health insurance or benefits for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
Council members will consider adopting the proposed budget at a regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. on June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.