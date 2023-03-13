Congressman Mike Collins

Congressman Mike Collins made headlines last week when he called for the release of all prisoners from the Jan. 6 incident in Washington, D.C.

 Denise Etheridge/Walton Tribune

Republican Congressman Mike Collins has called for the release of those arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack after Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson aired new footage from the riots at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Collins, who represents Georgia's 10th congressional district, said in a tweet on Monday: “I’ve seen enough. Release all J6 political prisoners now.”

