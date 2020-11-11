A Covington teenager has been charged in connection with a death last month in Newton County.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 17-year-old Amorieyan Weaver on charges of aggravated assault, murder, malice murder and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of crimes.
He was arrested without incident Nov. 3 after deputies served a search warrant.
Weaver is charged in connection with the death Oct. 19 of 19-year-old Quindadarius Russell at a home off Spring Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.